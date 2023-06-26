Lindberg/MPH designed and shipped a rod over-bend box furnace with a powered load/unload table to a manufacturing company. The heat-treating furnace, which has a maximum temperature rating of 2000°F (1093°C) and a load capacity of 900 pounds, has workspace dimensions of 24 inches wide x 36 inches deep x 18 inches high. Designed for air atmosphere applications, it features an automated actuator to flip the push/pull mechanism on the load table to eliminate the operators need to manually flip it into push position. This option allows the push/pull head to retract from the furnace once the work grid is in the furnace chamber and increases operator safety by removing the need to reach into the hot furnace with a hook to flip the push/pull head.

A radiant heating system utilizes heavy-gauge-alloy rod over-bend heating elements mounted along the side walls and the floor. The furnace temperature is controlled by an Allen Bradley ControlLogix programmable logic controller (PLC) that includes digital setpoint and display. A Honeywell DC2500 high-limit controller disconnects the power to the heating elements and sounds an audible alarm if the temperature exceeds the desired setpoint.