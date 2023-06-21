The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS), operated by the University of Strathclyde, opened its new flagship facility at the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) in Renfrewshire. It aims to be a major stimulus for the country’s economy and skills development. The 11,500-square-meter facility, acting as a magnet for advanced manufacturing in Scotland, will support manufacturing, engineering and associated technology businesses of all sizes.

The new facility will be home to the NMIS Manufacturing Skills Academy, fully connected Digital Factory and publicly accessible collaboration hub. The Lightweight Manufacturing Centre (LMC) will relocate from its current base in Renfrewshire, splitting its operations between the new building and the University of Strathclyde’s Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC). The NMIS Digital Factory will include an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connected shop floor and a hub dedicated to helping manufacturers embrace the circular economy and extend the life of their products and systems. The factory demonstrates the vast potential of digital technologies in helping manufacturers improve their products and processes in the drive toward a net-zero economy while still increasing productivity.

Scotland’s manufacturing sector employs over 179,000 people and is responsible for more than 50% of the country’s international exports and 47% of business expenditure on research and development.