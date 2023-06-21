L&L Special Furnace built and shipped a retort furnace with an Inconel 602CA alloy retort to a manufacturer of motor laminations located in the Midwest. The furnace serves a primary role in the manufacturing of motor laminations in an atmosphere of up to 100% hydrogen. The laminations are deployed for motors in aerospace, military, automotive, medical and industrial fields. The furnace has an effective work zone of 23 inches wide x 23 inches high x 36 inches deep and uniformity of ±15°F above 1200°F after optimal tuning and balancing of any gradients using digital biasing. The control system includes one control loop with six zones of heating volume that can be adjusted to achieve the required temperature gradients.

The furnace is equipped with a controlled cooling system, which is critical to the motor lamination process, and satisfies all requirements for AMS2750F class 3 uniformity and type B instrumentation. A Honeywell HC900 hybrid PLC process controller is included and clearly displays operating state, alarm conditions and programming aspects of the process logic parameters. The electrical system is designed in compliance with NFPA86 guidelines for safety and includes all required electrical components.