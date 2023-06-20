Algoma Steel Group Inc. reported a fatal incident involving an employee of a contractor who was retained to perform specialized maintenance work at the company’s facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. On the afternoon of June 15, the worker lost consciousness while cleaning an out-of-service gas line. Algoma Steel Emergency Services personnel responded immediately with assistance from Sault Ste. Marie Fire and Paramedic Services. The worker was transported to Sault Area Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and an investigation is underway. Counselling services have been made available to Algoma employees and those of the contractor who may have been impacted by the event.