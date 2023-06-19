SECO/WARWICK will supply companies from Poland and the Czech Republic with electric-vehicle continuous atmosphere brazing (EV/CAB) lines for protective atmosphere brazing of EV battery coolers. The equipment ordered is the third and eighth lines delivered to these heat-exchanger manufacturers, respectively. EV/CAB lines are used for the mass production of large EV battery coolers. Thanks to continuous operation, the line guarantees an uninterrupted production process. It is also able to provide perfect temperature uniformity over the entire production-line width.