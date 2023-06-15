General Motors plans to invest $632 million in Fort Wayne Assembly to prepare the Indiana plant for production of the next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) full-size light-duty trucks. The investment will support new conveyors, tooling and equipment in the plant’s body and general assembly areas.

The investment bolsters GM’s U.S. manufacturing operations, which include more than 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion and component plants and parts distribution centers nationwide. It also highlights the company’s commitment to continue providing customers a strong portfolio of ICE vehicles. Fort Wayne Assembly builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500.