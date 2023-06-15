Alloy Enterprises raised $37 million of funding to develop a manufacturing method that streamlines the production of aluminum parts at scale in the United States.

The Burlington, Mass.-based company, which supplies complex aluminum components, says it has the first process specially designed for aluminum that does not use aluminum powder. Using a combination of laser cutting and diffusion bonding, the company can produce production volumes through its machines cost-effectively while maintaining the advantages of 3D printing, such as reducing lead times, iterating designs quickly, avoiding expensive tooling and digitizing inventory.

Why is Alloy Enterprises developing this process? Demand for aluminum has been escalating, driven by lightweighting for e-mobility across the transportation sector and the need for more sustainable materials. Unfortunately, manufacturing processes such as casting are not keeping up with the speed of innovation.