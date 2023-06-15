The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $80 million in grant funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for small- and medium-sized manufacturing firms (SMMs) to accelerate the adoption of recommendations made by the DOE to improve energy efficiency and reduce industrial emissions.

The grants reinforce President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and support the administration’s efforts to revitalize American manufacturing and create good-paying jobs in the United States. The announcement will bolster the U.S. manufacturing base by making grants available to support projects that modernize SMMs’ facilities with improved energy and material efficiency, enhanced cybersecurity, and increased use of smart and advanced manufacturing technologies to reduce waste and pollution while increasing productivity.