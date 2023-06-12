In an effort to meet growing demand for electrification within industries like steel, Kanthal will expand its production site in Walldorf, Germany. The aim of the investment is to capture the growth within electric industrial heating and drive operational improvements through increased automation. The investment includes expanding the current site with approximately 2,500 square meters of manufacturing space, as well as new equipment and automation improvements. Kanthal, which expects to hire approximately 10 new employees, manufactures Fibrothal heating modules, flow heaters and metallic heating elements at the Walldorf site.

“The investment ensures that we can capture the growth in electrification of industrial heating, which will require a ramp-up of our operations globally. We expect a rapidly growing demand for our traditional heating solutions but also for our newly developed high-temperature process gas heaters that are currently being tested in a number of pilot projects,” said Aaron Roy, president of Business Unit Heating Systems at Kanthal.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2024.