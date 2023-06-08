General Motors Co. plans to invest more than $1 billion in two of its Flint, Mich., manufacturing sites – Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center – to prepare them for production of the next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) heavy-duty trucks. This investment will enable the company to strengthen its full-size truck business and bolsters its U.S. manufacturing operations. GM has announced more than $1.7 billion in investments for Flint-area operations in 2023.

GM will invest $788 million in Flint Assembly to prepare the plant to assemble GM’s next-generation ICE heavy-duty trucks. Plant updates will include a body-shop building expansion, general assembly conveyor expansion, and new tooling and equipment. In addition, the company will invest $233 million in Flint Metal Center for new stamping dies to support production of GM’s next-generation ICE heavy-duty trucks, as well as press refurbishments and new equipment.