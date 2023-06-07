SECO/VACUUM, a SECO/WARWICK Group company, received an order for a second 2-bar vacuum heat-treating furnace from a developer of power generation systems. The single-chamber, high-pressure-quench vacuum furnace offers additional capacity for the company’s heat-treating processes, including high-vacuum sintering and annealing. The Vector is designed to achieve the deep vacuum levels needed for the company’s highly specialized applications. It is equipped with an all-metal hot zone, high-vacuum diffusion pump and uses argon for its process gas.

This order is for a nearly identical high-vacuum horizontal furnace to one the same company ordered last year. It includes SECO/WARWICK’s state-of-the-art control system.