Retech, a SECO/WARWICK Group company, is expanding into a new 70,000-square-foot building that includes 65,000 square feet of high-roof industrial space. The supplier of vacuum metallurgical equipment relocated most of its operations to Buffalo, N.Y., five years ago as part of parent company SECO/WARWICK Group’s long-term planning. The company will now take over a second space that is over 60% larger than its current building, which it will continue to occupy. The new building will house fabrication, welding and other manufacturing machinery. The current building will continue to house R&D operations and factory-acceptance testing operations. Retech expects to eventually hire 30-60 new staff at all levels, including entry-level, experienced trade technicians and engineers.

Retech, which manufactures electron-beam melting furnaces, vacuum induction melting (VIM) furnaces and vacuum arc remelt (VAR) furnaces, still maintains office space for its West Coast staff at its original location in Ukiah, Calif. The move now puts the company at 113,000 total square feet of R&D, manufacturing, assembly and storage space in Buffalo.