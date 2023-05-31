Andritz received an order from Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Co. for the supply of two continuous heat-treatment lines and one continuous process-treatment line to produce aluminum and aluminum alloy sheets for the automotive and aerospace industries at its mill in Longkou, Shandong. Andritz’s scope of supply includes engineering, equipment, supervision of erection and commissioning of the complete lines (including electrical and automation equipment). Start-up will take place in 2025.

Andritz previously supplied Shandong Nanshan Aluminum a continuous heat-treatment line in 2017. China-based Shandong Nanshan Aluminum manufactures and distributes a range of aluminum products.