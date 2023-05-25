Quintus Technologies will supply a high-pressure fluid cell press to France’s LAUAK Group, a Tier 1 supplier to the aerospace industry. The press will be installed at the LAUAK Aerostructures factory in Grandola, Portugal, in September 2023. According to LAUAK, the press significantly increases and secures its production capacity. It will operate at a high forming pressure of 800 bar (11,600 psi) over a work area of 700 mm x 1,800 mm (27.6 x 73 inches).

Quintus’ proprietary hydroforming process requires only one rigid tool half, an innovation that not only generates significant tool cost savings but also eliminates several forming operations, intermediate heat treatments and operator dependencies. According to LAUAK, moving to a more powerful press will reduce manual rework times.