Wisconsin Oven designed, built and shipped an electrically heated horizontal quench system to a manufacturer of products for the automotive industry. It will be used for the solution treatment of aluminum. The maximum temperature is 1200°F (650°C), and the interior chamber dimensions measure 2 feet wide x 2 feet high x 2 feet long. The system has the capacity to heat 450 pounds of aluminum parts and the steel basket within 60 minutes. Temperature uniformity of +/-10°F at setpoints of 850°F (455°C) and 1050°F (565°C) was verified with a nine-point profile test prior to shipment.

The horizontal quench system provides a 15-second quench delay from when the door begins to open until the load is fully submerged in the tank. The quench is manual, where the operator pulls the load out of the oven and onto the quench elevator using a hook. The quench delay time is recorded and enforced using sensors to detect the start and end of the quench operation and to stop the process if the quench delay time expires.

Click on this link to watch a video of this system in operation.