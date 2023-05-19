WS Wärmeprozesstechnik GmbH serviced burners on a roller-hearth furnace at a Schaeffler plant in Germany in order to be operated with both natural gas and hydrogen as fuel with high efficiency and low emissions. The successful commissioning with natural gas has already been carried out. Once the hydrogen infrastructure has been established, commissioning with H 2 as fuel gas will proceed.

Due to the decades of experience at WS Wärmeprozesstechnik with hydrogen and patented FLOX technology, the adaptation to H 2 as fuel is possible for many existing plants without having to install new burners. In addition, significant efficiency gains can be realized for many plants. Until the necessary hydrogen infrastructure is available, continued operation on natural gas or mixtures of natural gas and hydrogen is possible.