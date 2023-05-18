NASA has selected 16 proposals from 12 companies to advance capabilities and technologies related to NASA’s Moon to Mars Objectives. This selection includes companies with metal additive-manufacturing capabilities.

The U.S. industry-led teams will test a new lunar rover tire design, develop a robotically assembled power system and more. NASA will provide access to its unique facilities and technical expertise, allowing the agency to directly support continued development of promising technologies without the transfer of funds.

The selected proposals, grouped by company, and the respective partnering NASA centers can be found here.