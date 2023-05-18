Engineers at Monash University in Australia have shown how a 3D-printing method can produce ultra-strong, commercial-grade titanium alloys. Researchers were able to manipulate a novel microstructure through 3D printing.

According to a report, the researchers discovered that additive manufacturing can create ultra-strong and thermally stable parts in commercial titanium alloys that can be directly implemented in service. A researcher on the project said that adequate elongation and tensile strengths over 1,600 MPa are achieved after a simple post-heat treatment on a commercial titanium alloy.

