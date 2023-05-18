BUMAX, a fastener manufacturer headquartered in Sweden, has been selected to provide crucial fasteners to be used on the International Space Station (ISS). BUMAX 88 fasteners will be used to secure a new payload going to the ISS to measure the speed of sound.

The company’s extra strong and fatigue-resistant model 88 has been selected to securely fasten the housing of a new payload on the ISS called Granular Sound, which is an experiment to measure the speed of sound through a cube filled with glass balls in microgravity at different package pressures. The experiment uses thousands of glass balls to simulate granular media like sand or concrete.

BUMAX fasteners are being used in a variety of extremely demanding and cutting-edge scientific applications, such as at the scientific research institute CERN in Switzerland and for the world’s largest optical telescope in northern Chile.