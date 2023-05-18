Happy Forgings Ltd., based in Ludhiana, India, ordered a mechanical forging press from Schuler subsidiary Farina Presse. With a press capacity of more than 6,000 tons, it will be used to produce crankshafts for trucks weighing 3.5 tons and heavier. Happy Forgings is also relying on the precision, rigidity and ease of maintenance of the press to continue producing durable crankshafts in the future.

In other news, RN Gupta ordered a counterblow hammer with a capacity of over 30,000 tons from Schuler. The hammer will produce forgings of up to 1,000 mm (39 inches) in diameter. It offers high impact energy and forming force and exceptional rigidity, which ensures high-precision forgings. RN Gupta produces components for the automotive and railroad industries.