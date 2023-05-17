NuScale Power Corp. and Nucor Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore co-locating NuScale’s VOYGR small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) power plants to provide clean, reliable baseload electricity to Nucor’s scrap-based electric-arc furnace (EAF) steel mills. The companies will also explore an expanded manufacturing partnership through which Nucor would supply Econiq, its net-zero steel products, for NuScale projects. As part of the MOU, the companies will evaluate site suitability, transmission interconnection capabilities and capital costs for potential NuScale plants to be sited near and provide carbon-free electricity to Nucor EAF steel mills.

NuScale’s VOYGR power plants, which can be scaled in different plant configurations to produce up to 924 MWe of output, are suited for industrial applications as a reliable source of carbon-free energy. They include fully passive safety features that eliminate the need for an external grid connection to perform key safety functions and can achieve a site boundary emergency planning zone, improving plant siting flexibility for industrial users like Nucor.

NuScale will also study the feasibility of siting a manufacturing facility for NuScale Power Modules near a Nucor facility. Nucor invested $15 million in NuScale in 2022.