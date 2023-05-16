Brooklyn, N.Y.-based 72 Steel will invest approximately $218 million to build a steel manufacturing plant in Aliquippa, Pa. The nearly 44-acre site sits just outside of Pittsburgh and once was site of the former Jones & Laughlin/LTV steel mill. The company said it will use the world’s most advanced steel production technology and have an annual output of 500,000 tons of capacity. 72 Steel will mainly produce rebar and section steel that will be used in building structures, bridges and workshops. Its products will also be used by other industries.

According to a local report, 72 Steel will hire 300-800 workers total for construction and operation of the plant.