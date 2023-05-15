From June 12-16, the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany, will become the center for the international casting and metallurgical industries. Trade fairs GIFA, Metec, Thermprocess and Newcast (GMTN) will cover the complete spectrum of foundry technology, castings, metallurgy and thermal-processing technology. The concurrently held events are particularly in demand in these energy-intensive sectors this year since current challenges drive digitalization in the metal technology sector and its search for sustainable and forward-looking solutions.

More than 2,000 exhibitors from over 50 countries will address global trends and showcase the complete spectrum of current technologies and products in 12 exhibition halls at GMTN, which is also known as “The Bright World of Metals”. The focus will be on decarbonization of the metallurgical industry, ecoMetals, circular economy, digitalization, additive-manufacturing processes and lightweight automotive construction.

“Next to top-notch brands, virtually all well-known companies will be represented in Düsseldorf to tackle the big transformation with groundbreaking innovations and ideas,” said Malte Seifert, director of GMTN at Messe Düsseldorf GmbH. “The relaxation of travel restrictions in Asian regions has provided an additional boost to exhibitor registrations. So, trade visitors can again look forward to the accustomed, broad international attendance at the four trade fairs this year.”





GIFA: Trade Fair for Foundry Technology with Technical Forum

GIFA will cover all aspects of forward-looking innovations from foundry machinery, cast parts and machine tools to robotics and 3D printing. Environmental protection and resource savings as well as energy efficiency will play a prominent role. In addition, GIFA will offer an extensive accompanying program with special shows, lectures, discussions, presentations and events. Approximately 900 exhibitors will be featured in Halls 10 to 13 and 15 to 17.

Metec: International Metallurgical Trade Fair with Congresses

More than 500 exhibitors from throughout the world will showcase plants for pig iron, steel or nonferrous metal production and/or for steel casting and forming, as well as equipment and components for steel plants and rolling mills in Halls 1, 4 and 5. Forged parts will also be on display.

Thermprocess: International Trade Fair and Forum for Thermal Processing

With about 60% foreign participation and approximately 300 exhibitors, Thermprocess is a must-go-to event for this market. Exhibitors include: Aichelin, Ajax Tocco Magnethermic, Honeywell Thermal Solutions, Inductotherm Europe Ltd., Otto Junker, Seco/Warwick Europe and WS Wärmeprozesstechnik. Exhibitors will showcase technology trends related to industrial furnaces, industrial thermal-treatment systems and thermal processes for precious metals, hard metals, steel and iron. Manufacturing products without any carbon footprint is a vision, and its upstream suppliers will concentrate on this at the trade fair.

Newcast: Trade Fair for Castings

Approximately 400 exhibitors in Halls 13 and 14 will demonstrate just how global the production of castings has become. Sustainability and energy efficiency will play an integral part in the event. There will also be large national pavilions from Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Taiwan and Turkey.

ecoMetals: The Path into the Future

Forming an integral part of the Bright World of Metals since 2011, Messe Düsseldorf’s ecoMetals Campaign will be a special highlight of the trade-fair quartet. As an initiative promoting sustainability, it refers to the ecological path of the casting and metallurgical industries and promotes exhibiting companies that invest in innovative, sustainable and economically competitive technologies. Trade visitors can identify the eco-conscious innovations by the ecoMetals logo displayed at exhibition stands and on the online portal.

With new technologies and processes for reducing and avoiding CO 2 and with the increased use of renewable energies and hydrogen instead of coal, the Bright World of Metals is on a green path to a climate-neutral future. Key transformation themes in the metal industry will be addressed in Hall 9 June 15-16.

How to Visit and/or Exhibit

Visitors can purchase GMTN 2023 tickets online , saving time and money. The industry portals www.gifa.com, www.metec-tradefair.com, www.thermprocess-online.com, www.newcast.com and www.tbwom.com provide information and a host of services for preparing a visit (exhibitor list, interactive hall plans, etc.).

For further information on visiting or exhibiting at GMTN 2023, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America at 312-781-5180, info@mdna.com or www.tbwom.com and www.mdna.com.