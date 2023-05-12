The Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) will conduct its Combustion and Safety Standards and Codes Seminars October 31-November 1 at the Embassy Suites Cincinnati RiverCenter in Covington, Ky. Held concurrently, the fall seminars also include a joint tabletop exhibition and reception on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 31. This gives attendees the chance for additional one-on-one interaction with suppliers from across the thermal-processing industry.

IHEA’s Combustion Seminar includes 16 sessions designed to give attendees vast exposure to combustion technology. Some of the topics covered include: chemistry and efficiency of combustion; flame-safety requirements of combustion systems; process and ratio controls with exposure to micro-processor equipment; types of industrial burners available; supply and control of the fuel and air for systems; and preheated combustion air and furnace recuperators. The seminar also features a session on hydrogen combustion and decarbonization. This two-day course is led by subject-matter experts in a non-commercial environment.

The Safety Standards and Codes Seminar provides a comprehensive overview of the NFPA 86 standard. The seminar will highlight the recent updates that appear in the newly released NPFA 86 Standards for Ovens & Furnaces, 2023 Edition. This class will be taught by several instructors who were heavily involved with the 2023 revision and will include discussion of the updates as well as an extensive explanation of several critical safety topics. Sessions will cover the required uses of the American National Standards governing the compliant design and operation of ovens and furnaces.

You can register now for either seminar at www.ihea.org.