RHI Magnesita acquired the Europe, India and United States operations of Seven Refractories. The acquisition will complement RHI Magnesita’s existing non-basic refractories portfolio and open new opportunities in the development of low-CO 2 -emitting manufacturing technologies. In related news, the global supplier of refractory products opened its North American headquarters in Tampa, Fla. The site will serve as the North American corporate hub for RHI Magnesita’s current infrastructure in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Slovenia-based Seven Refractories is a supplier of non-basic monolithic refractory mixes with broad applications across markets including iron and steel, aluminum and nonferrous metals. Non-basic refractory mixes are expected to become increasingly important with the development of new low-CO 2 -emitting manufacturing technologies within RHI Magnesita’s customer industries. Products offered by Seven Refractories range from low-temperature fireclay to ultrahigh-temperature zircon mixes and high-grade alumina mixes. Seven Refractories has production sites in Slovenia, India and the U.S. and sales offices and service centers in Cyprus, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

The North American headquarters will serve as a regional and international collaboration hub that will bring together employees with diverse backgrounds and areas of specialization. According to Austria-based RHI Magnesita, the Tampa office will allow it to further advance its initiatives and best serve the needs of its customers.