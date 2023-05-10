Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) purchased a metal 3D printer from Velo3D, a metal additive-manufacturing technology company based in Campbell, Calif. The Sapphire XC is calibrated to print in a nickel-based superalloy that delivers oxidation and corrosion resistance at high temperatures. The alloy is commonly used in aviation, space, defense and energy applications, all of which are key industries for KAM. The company purchased the metal 3D printer to expand its capabilities and to print much larger parts for its customers. The Sapphire XC can print parts up to 23.5 inches (600 mm) in diameter x 21.5 inches (550 mm) high.

“Our customers are some of the most innovative companies in their industries, and, as a result, they present some of the most complex manufacturing problems to solve,” said Brad Keselowski, owner and founder of Statesville, N.C.-based KAM. “We are continually investing in new technologies to provide the highest quality finished parts, which starts with additive-manufacturing technology but also includes quality precision machining to a finished part. With our established processes and team, we feel confident that our Sapphire XC will allow us to serve new industries by increasing the physical size of the parts we can deliver.”