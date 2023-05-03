JSW Steel USA (JSW) plans to create 26 new jobs and invest at least $119.4 million at its Mingo Junction steel plant in Ohio for upgrades to better serve growing markets in the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors. JSW representatives said they plan to exceed their $119.4 million commitment and invest up to $145 million at the Mingo Junction plant. The proposed investments will enhance JSW’s domestic manufacturing capabilities while enabling the company to produce “Made in USA” slabs. Proposed equipment technology upgrades will help the company make more environmentally friendly products in a cleaner, more sustainable way.

“These new investments reiterate JSW’s commitment to a sustainable and green future,” said JSW Director Parth Jindal. “These investments and projects will help us in producing high-quality ‘melted and manufactured in USA’ steel products required by our customers in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors.”

On April 19, 2023, the Jefferson County Port Authority approved a reimbursement resolution in anticipation of issuing $160 million in tax-exempt conduit revenue bonds to facilitate VTD and caster upgrades at JSW Steel’s Mingo Junction plant.