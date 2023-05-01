Assan Alüminyum, a flat-rolled aluminum manufacturer based in Turkey, ordered four aluminum coil-annealing furnaces equipped with the Vortex 2.0 system from SECO/WARWICK. The furnaces are equipped with an improved nozzle system that produces increased heat-transfer efficiency. According to SECO/WARWICK, Vortex guarantees a lack of local overheating on the coil surface, which significantly affects the final quality of the heat-treated material, and provides a significant reduction in the total process time compared to traditional systems. The system operates with a temperature uniformity +/-3°C.

“Our R&D department (SECO/LAB) investigated different nozzle configurations and diameters,” said Piotr Skarbinski, vice president of CAB and aluminum products at SECO/WARWICK Group. “As a result of many tests, we achieved the goal of significantly reducing the load heating time. This is a big saving for users because a shorter cycle ensures greater efficiency and, above all, savings. Vortex systems provide higher production volume with less energy consumption. Therefore, these furnaces are both economical to operate and environmentally friendly at the same time.”

Assan Alüminyum provides products for industries such as construction, automotive, HVAC and packaging. It already owns 17 SECO/WARWICK furnaces with the Vortex system.