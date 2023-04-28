General Motors (GM) and Samsung SDI plan to invest more than $3 billion to build a new battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States that is targeted to begin operations in 2026. The plant will have more than 30 GWh of capacity and will bring GM’s total U.S. battery cell capacity to about 160 GWh when it is at full production. The companies plan to jointly operate the facility, and it is projected to have production lines to build nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells.

GM and Samsung SDI are not announcing the location of the plant or employment projections at this time. However, the number of new jobs in construction and operations is expected to be in the thousands. As customer demand for EVs rises, GM will continue to scale its supply chain and operations, including cell production and vehicle assembly.

“GM’s supply-chain strategy for EVs is focused on scalability, resiliency, sustainability and cost-competitiveness. Our new relationship with Samsung SDI will help us achieve all these objectives,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “The cells we will build together will help us scale our EV capacity in North America well beyond 1 million units annually.”