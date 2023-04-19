PunchDrill is a new drill design offering high feed drilling that doubles the feed rate com-pared to standard drills without increasing the axial force or spindle speed. PunchDrill reduces machining forces and optimizes chip-breaking, producing cycle-time savings of 50% or more when machining cast aluminum alloys with at least 7% Si content and magnesium alloys. It also results in shorter machining times, fewer tool changes, high metal removal rates and reduced power consumption. PunchDrill features pa-tent-pending geometry with an innovative chip breaker that produces short chips to control machining forces.