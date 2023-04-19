The KingScan V automatic Brinell scope eliminates the need for a computer with its all-in-one design. Align the scope over the impression, press the button and the result is calculated, stored and displayed in less than 5 seconds. The ergonomically designed scope fits in your hand for easy, fast and reliable results. Weighing under 3 pounds, it automatically reads indent with .001 mm accuracy. New features include: Wi-Fi connec-tivity, rechargeable battery and an intuitive interface.