Companies within the metalworking industry are increasingly becoming targets of hacker attacks. Schuler and OTORIO have developed various solutions for effective protection against such attacks against Schuler and third-party systems under the name Cyber Security Check. Viruses could derive from the private cellphone of an employee, who charges it via the freely accessible USB ports on the control panel or control cabinet. In addition, most systems still run outdated operating software with major security gaps. If the industrial PCs are not sufficiently separated from the computers in the administration, then the virus can also spread to production via malicious e-mails. Employees unaware of these e-mails, along with incorrectly configured firewalls, can accelerate the damage. As numerous examples from the past show, the encryption software activated as a direct result of this example can completely paralyze a company. Schuler and OTORIO initially conduct an inventory of the equipment and the entire production network to prevent these occurrences. Gaps in the security situation are identified and then the risks are prioritized according to their impact on business processes as well as other components. Schuler and OTORIO provide clear, practical recommendations for the step-by-step elimination of each identified vulnerability, security gap, hazard and compliance deviation. This approach enables compliance with digital security policies, best practices and regulations.