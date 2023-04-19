Bulk solids DJT level indicators provide high, intermediate or low point level detection in hostile high-temperature environments. Field-proven in forging operations, they have no moving parts and require no adjustments, resulting in low operating costs. Their rugged design ensures the most reliable level measurement for applications that include slag, steel dust, minerals and heavy granular materials. Specifically designed for a long oper-ating life and with no gaskets or seals to deteriorate, these durable level detectors are virtually wear-free. They are made from high-strength stainless steel, are factory cali-brated and do not require any field calibration before installation.