Ipsen completed the installation of a vacuum furnace for Taiwan Hodaka Technology Co. Ltd., an aluminum extrusion supplier specializing in high-end aerospace aluminum alloys. The TurboTreater has a work zone size of 36 inches (914 mm) x 36 inches (914 mm) x 48 inches (1,219 mm) with a weight capacity of 3,000 pounds (1,360 kg) and a normal operating temperature up to 2400°F (1315°C). The furnace was designed with convection heating, which allows for more uniform processing of large cross-section parts and dense loads. It is also capable of quenching at up to 12-bar positive pressure in nitrogen.

“Hodaka integrates processes – including casting and extrusion production, die design and machining, and tool-steel heat treatment – to make sure all production conditions are well controlled,” said Sam Chiang, vice president of R&D Group for Hodaka. “Considering the good performance and high stability, Hodaka selected an Ipsen vacuum furnace for tool-steel heat treatment.”

Since Hodaka is operating this furnace on a 24/7 basis, Ipsen’s aftermarket business, including a local sales and service office in Taiwan, will provide added support.