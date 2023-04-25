Johnson Controls announced the launch of a program for recycling steel through a collaboration with Nucor Corp., the largest steel producer and recycler in North America. Over 70% of Johnson Controls’ steel purchases in the U.S. and 45% globally are manufactured from recycled scrap materials. The program with Nucor will recycle nearly 100% of that secondary scrap steel again, amounting to thousands of tons each year, at major Johnson Controls’ manufacturing sites in the U.S. Nucor will remelt the scrap steel using EAF technology, which generates approximately 75% less emissions than traditional blast-furnace manufacturing.

The remelted steel will be sold back to Johnson Controls for use in manufacturing. This closed-loop recycling process is a highly efficient form of circularity that is well suited to metals like steel, which retain their robust material structures through multiple rounds of recycling and repurposing.

Johnson Controls is a founding member of the First Movers Coalition, an organization initiated by the U.S. State Department and the World Economic Forum.