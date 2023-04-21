Victaulic, a manufacturer of mechanical pipe-joining and fire-protection solutions, acquired Horizon Metals Inc. of Nephi, Utah. Horizon Metals is an iron and steel foundry that offers heat-treatment, induction-melting and mechanical-testing services. The acquisition increases Victaulic’s capacity for large-diameter piping solutions. With this acquisition, Victaulic has added over 1.4 million square feet of foundry and manufacturing capacity in North America since 2011. The Easton, Pa.-based company now has four foundries located in the United States.

“A major aspect of Victaulic’s business strategy has always been to manufacture products in close proximity to our customers. Like our Tennessee Metal Fabricating acquisition last year, the purchase of Horizon Metals demonstrates our continuous commitment to this strategy by expanding our growth and service capabilities to our valued North American customers,” said Rick Bucher, Victaulic president and CEO.