The Brinell optical scanning system (B.O.S.S.) virtually eliminates operator influence on test results. According to the manufacturer, the B.O.S.S. represents the most significant technological improvement to Brinell testing since the test was first introduced. It measures Brinell impressions faster, more accurately and more consistently than other solutions, and it improves quality control with advanced data acquisition and analysis capabilities. The B.O.S.S. uses a compact scanning head attached to a computer using the B.O.S.S software to measure impression diameters in seconds and yields a meas-urement resolution of 0.01 mm. The B.O.S.S software is used to set up the criteria for the reading and performs the necessary Brinell hardness number calculations to ASTM standards. The system even takes into account such anomalies as impression round-ness and surface finish of samples.

