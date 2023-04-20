GE plans to invest more than $450 million in its existing U.S. manufacturing facilities this year and hire more than 1,700 employees for open external positions with GE Aerospace and GE Vernova.

The investment will go toward purchasing equipment and making upgrades to position the company and its U.S. workforce for a strong future in advance of the company’s planned creation of two independent companies in energy and aerospace.

GE Aerospace expects to invest more than $335 million across its U.S. facilities in 2023, including a $31 million in Lynn, Mass., for test-cell upgrades, tooling redesign and other building improvements to support engine production and development. The company will also invest $16 million in Auburn, Ala., for facilities upgrades to support increased additive manufacturing.

GE Vernova, the company’s portfolio of energy businesses, expects to make investments this year to bolster its efforts in driving the energy transition. The company will invest more than $117 million in its U.S. energy facilities, including $35 million in Greenville, S.C., to increase capacity of gas-turbine units and $20 million in manufacturing facilities in Pensacola, Fla., to expand production capacity.