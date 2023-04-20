An associate mechanical engineering technology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh was granted a U.S. patent for a flameless impingement oven. It was designed and built in the Teaching and Energy Research Industrial Lab (TERIL) on the Oshkosh campus.

Pawel Olszewski began the patent process in 2019 and received the approval in February 2023. The oven arranges natural gas and air jets to directly affect the object being heated, transferring heat by impingement transfer rather than by conventional radiation and thermally induced convection. The 1’ by 1’ by 1’ chamber reaches temperatures above 1800°F (982°C).

Read the full story at Oshkosh Northwestern, and click here to see the patent itself.