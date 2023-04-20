Iris, a small, lightweight lunar rover built by students at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, is set to launch on Thursday, May 4. Once on the moon, Iris will conduct a 60-hour mission – taking photos and sending them back to Earth as it rolls along.

United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket will carry Iris and the MoonArk a collaborative sculpture project led by faculty, students and alumni. Iris and MoonArk will both travel aboard the Peregrine lunar lander, which will fly on the rocket. The lander, designed by Astrobotic, will carry 14 payloads including Iris, MoonArk and projects for NASA and other customers. CMU is the only university with payloads aboard the lander. The rocket will launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for its month-long flight to the moon.

