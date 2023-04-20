Boeing will build 184 AH-64E Apaches for the U.S. Army and international customers, including the first Apaches for Australia. The $2.1 billion contract has the potential to increase to more than $3.8 billion with future obligations.

The U.S. Army will receive 115 remanufactured Apaches, with an additional 15 Apaches to be procured as options. The additional 54 aircraft will be delivered to partner nations as part of Foreign Military Sales. This award comes on the heels of the U.S. Army’s Apache fleet surpassing 5 million flight hours.