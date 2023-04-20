Scrap brokerage Zeb Metals and commodities trading firm Glencore are partnering to bring an aluminum scrap and dross recycling operation to the Charleston, S.C., area.

The plant, which is planning to open in late 2023, will include as many as two rotary furnaces to recycle aluminum dross and industrial scrap for regional consumption. This facility marks Glencore’s first investment in aluminum scrap recycling.

Century Aluminum operates a primary smelter in Goose Creek, S.C., close to JW Aluminum’s Mount Holly rolling mill. Both facilities are less than 20 miles from Charleston and produce dross, which is an aluminum-containing byproduct of both primary and secondary smelting.