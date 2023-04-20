Aero Space Power, a European MRO facility, ordered a custom-made vacuum furnace from SECO/WARWICK. The furnace, which has a work area measuring 1,300 x 1,000 x 1,500 mm (51 x 39 x 59 inches), will be used for repair solutions for both complex aircraft engines and gas turbines for the energy industry at a facility in Hungary. It is designed to process work in the presence of two gases: argon (used for partial pressure) and nitrogen (used mainly in the cooling process). The furnace will be equipped with a dew-point sensor for each of the gases. It also includes a partial-pressure control system based on three gases (hydrogen, argon and nitrogen) to help prevent evaporation and sublimation of alloying elements from the load surface during the vacuum heat-treatment process.

This custom-made Vector will solve Aero Space Power’s challenge, which was the heat treatment of large components with diameters up to 1,400 mm (55 inches).

“We decided to acquire in-house heat treatment because we want to be independent in production. It will also give us much better control over the process and treated part quality,” said Mark Peter Biro, commercial sales manager at Aero Space Power. “By purchasing a Vector furnace, we reduce the risk of delays in delivery, which is critical for our industry. By installing production capacity in-house and creating our own heat-treatment department, we not only become independent from external suppliers, but we also significantly reduce transportation costs.”