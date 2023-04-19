The Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) has been developing a variety of initiatives over the past six months relating to sustainability and decarbonization in the industrial heating equipment industry.

“We are rolling out the first initiatives we’ve been working on,” said Anne Goyer, IHEA’s executive vice president. “There’s no question there is a great deal of uncertainty for many in our industry when it comes to determining how to begin addressing the issues of sustainability and decarbonization. With many years of experience and expertise from our membership, IHEA is ready to help the industry through the daunting task of lowering carbon emissions in an objective and unbiased manner.”

The first initiative was to develop a “Sustainability” area on the IHEA website that features the foundation of information the industry needs. This section will evolve as time goes on. Content and resources will be added on a regular basis, and visitors will always find something new that will be of value. To access this information, visit www.ihea.org and click on the “Sustainability” tab on the navigation bar at the top of the home page.

In addition to the new Sustainability section on the website, IHEA is launching a complimentary webinar series meant to walk people through many of the issues they are or will be dealing with related to decarbonization. Here are the first four in our series:

May 11 – Thermal Processing Carbon Footprint

June 15 – Defining Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions to Target Net-Zero

July 20 – DOE Tools and Programs for GHG Reduction

August 24 – Ongoing Sustainability: Industry Best Practices for Continual Improvement

Visit www.ihea.org/sustainabilitywebinars details and to register for the webinars.