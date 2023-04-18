MetalX, an independent metals recycling business based in Indiana, and Manna Capital Partners announced plans to invest over $200 million in a new greenfield aluminum-rolling slab facility to be built in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio or southern Michigan. The facility will be designed to produce 220 million pounds per year of ultra-low-carbon aluminum-rolling slab with a higher percentage of recycled content than is currently available. The product mix will be focused primarily on alloys for the automotive, beverage and packaging industries. The facility is expected to become fully operational in the first half of 2026 and will employ approximately 100 people.

Combined with a MetalX processing operation and a dedicated logistics center by Page Trucking, the facility will anchor the development of a $300 million greenfield recycling campus where closed-loop recycling solutions will support the aluminum industry's sustainability and circularity goals.