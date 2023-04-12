Liberty Steel, part of the GFG Alliance, announced the phase out of coal-based steelmaking at its Whyalla plant in Australia with the signing of a supply contract for a 160-metric-ton low-carbon electric-arc furnace (EAF) from Danieli. The new furnace will lift steelmaking capacity at Whyalla from 1 million metric tons per year to over 1.5 million metric tons per year. The EAF will initially be fed by domestic steel scrap and other iron-bearing materials to deliver an expected 90% reduction in direct CO 2 emissions compared with traditional blast-furnace production.

Danieli’s patented Q-One technology provides capability for a direct feed from renewable power sources that could help eliminate indirect emissions from Whyalla’s new steelmaking facility. Engineering work is underway, and construction is expected to be completed in 2025 replacing the existing coke ovens and blast furnace.