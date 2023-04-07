Explosions and fires in industrial heating systems can result in injury or loss of life and loss of property and production. Understanding the proper use of national standards governing the compliant design and operation of ovens and furnaces is essential for everyone involved with this type of equipment. IHEA’s Safety Standards & Codes seminar is designed for individuals involved in the design, manufacture, service or operation of ovens, furnaces, kilns, dryers and thermal oxidizers for a wide range of industrial applications.

IHEA presents the one-day training event in conjunction with the Process Heating & Cooling Show on Tuesday, May 23 from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. in Rosemont, Ill. The seminar covers critical safety information for those involved with a wide range of industrial thermal-processing applications. The abridged one-day course will focus on recent updates in the newly released NFPA 86 Standards for Ovens & Furnaces, 2023 Edition. Attendees will also learn identification of principals and concepts for several critical safety topics.





All images provided by IHEA

The one-day program agenda includes:

Overview of NFPA 86 Standards for Ovens & Furnaces, including administration, references and definitions

General requirements, location and construction

Classification of furnaces A, B, C and D

Gas-line evacuation (purging) and charging

Commissioning, operations, maintenance, inspection and testing

Hydrogen introduction

Burner management systems and PLC applications

Seminar speakers are directly involved with NFPA committees and will discuss the changes in the newly released edition of NFPA 86. Speakers at the event include:

Jeff Rafter of Selas Heat Technology Co.

Jason Safarz of Karl Dungs Inc.

Bob Sanderson of Rockford Combustion





The seminar registration fee includes: classroom instruction, seminar materials and handouts; lunch; and full conference registration to the Process Heating & Cooling Show. Attendees also receive a printed copy of the 2023 edition of NFPA 86 Standard for Ovens and Furnaces. Upon completion of the course, seminar attendees will be issued a certificate documenting six Professional Development Hours (PDHs).

Visit IHEA’s website at www.ihea.org for complete details and registration information.