ABB is accelerating its growth strategy in the United States by investing approximately $170 million and creating highly skilled jobs in manufacturing, innovation and distribution operations. The highlight is a $100 million investment in New Berlin, Wis. The location will serve as the U.S. headquarters, manufacturing facility and distribution center for ABB’s Drives and Motion Services businesses. The business manufactures a range of AC variable frequency drives and controls that reduce energy consumption industrial applications. The new facility, which includes 220,000 square feet of manufacturing space, is scheduled to open in late 2024 and will accommodate 720 ABB employees. The project is expected to create 100 new jobs over the next three years.
Other investment projects across the U.S. include:
- A $3 million investment in the opening of an Installation Products Research & Development Lab and Innovation Center in Memphis, Tenn., to accelerate development of new products.
- A $2 million investment to open a packaging and logistics facility in Atlanta, Ga., for end-to-end robotic automation solutions in warehouse and distribution, retail and logistics. This $2 million investment will open in 2023 and create approximately 15 jobs.
- A previously announced $40 million investment in a new facility in Albuquerque, N.M., to manufacture Elastimold, a leading brand for underground cable accessories, to support strengthening a more sustainable U.S. electrical grid. The investment will create 55 new jobs and will be completed by 2024.
- A previously announced expansion of the North American robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Mich. The $20 million investment will create 72 jobs and be completed by the end of 2023.
- A previously announced opening of the Installation Products Division Northeast Distribution Center in Lehigh Valley, Pa. This more than $4 million investment will create more than 100 jobs and further regionalize ABB’s global supply chain to help reduce delivery times of high-demand electrification products to contractors by up to 50%.
- A previously announced opening of an electric-vehicle charger manufacturing facility in Columbia, S.C., to build up to 10,000 chargers per year to support operators building the national charging infrastructure. ABB E-mobility’s investment will create over 100 jobs.
