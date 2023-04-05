ABB is accelerating its growth strategy in the United States by investing approximately $170 million and creating highly skilled jobs in manufacturing, innovation and distribution operations. The highlight is a $100 million investment in New Berlin, Wis. The location will serve as the U.S. headquarters, manufacturing facility and distribution center for ABB’s Drives and Motion Services businesses. The business manufactures a range of AC variable frequency drives and controls that reduce energy consumption industrial applications. The new facility, which includes 220,000 square feet of manufacturing space, is scheduled to open in late 2024 and will accommodate 720 ABB employees. The project is expected to create 100 new jobs over the next three years.

Other investment projects across the U.S. include: