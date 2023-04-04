Nucor Steel Berkeley, a sheet-mill division of Nucor, placed an order with Primetals Technologies for an automotive-grade continuous galvanizing line that will be installed at its facility in Huger, S.C. With an annual capacity of approximately 500,000 tons, the line will increase the company’s galvanized production capacity and enable the site to produce advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) and other automotive products. Nucor Steel Berkeley expects to produce the first coil by mid-2025.

Primetals Technologies is responsible for engineering and supply of a vertical galvanizing furnace with galvanneal capability and quench technology. The company will also supply a complete automation package, including drives, furnace model, advanced scheduling and power solutions.

Nucor operates six sheet steel mills in the United States and is currently in the process of adding a seventh in Mason County, W.V. The six operating sheet mills have an annual capacity of approximately 13.8 million tons.