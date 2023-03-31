EFD Induction and IPT Technology merged to become ENRX. The new company is an international supplier of industrial induction heating equipment, as well as solutions for wireless induction charging and contactless induction power supply. EFD Induction manufactures a range of induction heating and induction hardening systems, tube welders and induction heating coils for industries including automotive and renewable energy. IPT Technology provides a range of wireless charging solutions for e-mobility applications and contactless power supply systems for industrial rail applications. The combined company is represented in more than 80 countries and holds over 1,200 patents for induction technology.

According to Norway-based ENRX, daily operations will continue as usual, and the rebranding will not affect or delay any current orders. All existing contracts, warranties and agreements will remain unchanged and will be honored under the new name.